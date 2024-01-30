Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh family has been left “distraught” after a bike belonging to their dead son was stolen in Edinburgh.

Thieves broke into a garden shed at a property in the Buckstone Avenue area of the Capital at around 6.45pm on Thursday, January 25, and stole two bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the bikes is described as a green/bronze coloured Ragley Mountain Bike with purple handle bar end caps, and the second is a blue coloured Giant Fantom Mountain Bike.

Police are appealing for information after two bicycles were stolen in Edinburgh - one of which holds a 'great deal of sentimental value' to the family.

Police are now urging anyone with information on the theft of two bikes to come forward.

Inspector Keith Forrester said: “One of the bikes holds a great deal of sentimental value to the family as it belonged to their 18-year-old son who died in February 2023. The family are distraught and described the bike as their late son's pride and joy and provided them with many fond memories.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward. If you were in the area and have private CCTV or dash-cam footage which could help, please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad