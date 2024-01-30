Edinburgh crime: Family left ‘distraught’ after bike belonging to dead teenage son is stolen in Edinburgh
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Edinburgh family has been left “distraught” after a bike belonging to their dead son was stolen in Edinburgh.
Thieves broke into a garden shed at a property in the Buckstone Avenue area of the Capital at around 6.45pm on Thursday, January 25, and stole two bikes.
One of the bikes is described as a green/bronze coloured Ragley Mountain Bike with purple handle bar end caps, and the second is a blue coloured Giant Fantom Mountain Bike.
Police are now urging anyone with information on the theft of two bikes to come forward.
Inspector Keith Forrester said: “One of the bikes holds a great deal of sentimental value to the family as it belonged to their 18-year-old son who died in February 2023. The family are distraught and described the bike as their late son's pride and joy and provided them with many fond memories.
“We are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward. If you were in the area and have private CCTV or dash-cam footage which could help, please get in touch.
“If you have unknowingly bought one of the stolen bikes recently, it would mean so much to the family to get the bikes back. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference incident 3430 of 25 January.”