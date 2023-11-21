Thieves broke into a home and made off with an SUV.

Two men have been appeared in court charged with breaking into an Edinburgh home and stealing a BMW.

The theft took place on Stuart Green shortly before 1.30am on October 4. The homeowners alerted police just before 7am after discovering their car was gone.

Thieves gained entry to the property and took keys for the vehicle, which was later recovered more than 60 miles away in Dundee. Two men were later charged in connection with the incident and appeared in court on October 18. Murray Shields, 28, and Josh McLean, 33, made no pleas and were released on bail for further reports.

A house in Stuart Green, Corstorphine, was broken into