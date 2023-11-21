News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Two men charged after break-in at Corstorphine home sees BMW stolen

Thieves broke into a home and made off with an SUV.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 16:18 GMT
Two men have been appeared in court charged with breaking into an Edinburgh home and stealing a BMW.

The theft took place on Stuart Green shortly before 1.30am on October 4. The homeowners alerted police just before 7am after discovering their car was gone.

Thieves gained entry to the property and took keys for the vehicle, which was later recovered more than 60 miles away in Dundee. Two men were later charged in connection with the incident and appeared in court on October 18. Murray Shields, 28, and Josh McLean, 33, made no pleas and were released on bail for further reports.

A house in Stuart Green, Corstorphine, was broken intoA house in Stuart Green, Corstorphine, was broken into
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50am on Wednesday, 4 October, police were called to a report of a break-in at Stuart Green, Edinburgh where a BMW car was stolen.“The car was traced in the Dundee area on Tuesday, 10 October. Two men aged 28 and 33 years were arrested and charged in connection with this incident. They were due to appear at court on Wednesday, 18 October, 2023. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”