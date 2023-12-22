West Lothian crime: Thieves break into Addiewell home and snatch cash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thieves broke into a home in West Lothian making off with personal items and cash.
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident on Wednesday, December 20, between 4pm and 6.50pm at a property in Meadowhead Grove, Addiewell. Personal items and a small quantity of cash were snatched.
Detective Sergeant Jamie Duthie from Livingston CID said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. In particular we would urge anyone in the area with private CCTV or dash-cams to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3117 of Wednesday, 20 December, 2023. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”