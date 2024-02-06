Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A delivery driver in Edinburgh was the victim of an armed robbery on Monday night (February 5) when two youths approached the man and threatened him with a weapon believed to be a firearm.

The delivery driver was attending a property in Murrayburn Gardens at around 10.55pm when the incident occurred. After dropping off an order at the address, the man returned to his moped to find a male youth sitting on his vehicle.

When he asked the youth to get off another male youth appeared and threatened him with what appeared to be a firearm. The youths then took the victim’s phone and moped keys and made off on the vehicle heading along Murrayburn Gardens towards Westside Plaza. The moped was recovered two hours later in Morvenside in the Wester Hailes area.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses following the armed robbery and say it is vital that the suspects are apprehended. The first suspect is described as a white male, aged 15 to 16 years old, of skinny build and wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket, black joggers, black shoes and black gloves. He had Scottish accent and was softly spoken.

The second suspect is described as a white male, aged 15 to 16 years old, 5ft9, of skinny build and wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket, black joggers, black shoes and black gloves. He also had a Scottish accent and was softly spoken.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim and it is vital that we trace the two individuals responsible. We are appealing for anyone who was in Murrayburn Gardens or the surrounding area on Monday evening who may have noticed anything suspicious to please get in touch.”

Detective Inspector Tait added: “We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of two males riding on a moped in the Wester Hailes area to pass this on to officers.”