Edinburgh Hogmanay murder: Two people arrested and charged in connection with firearms incident in Granton
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.
Emergency services were called around 11.50pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023, after a firearm was discharged outside the Anchor Inn pub at West Granton Road, seriously injuring two men.
Both men, aged 38 and 39, were taken to hospital, where the 38-year-old man, named locally as Marc Webley, was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 8 January, 2024. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.