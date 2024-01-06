News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh Hogmanay murder: Two people arrested and charged in connection with firearms incident in Granton

Man and woman due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 6th Jan 2024, 09:41 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 09:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.

Emergency services were called around 11.50pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023, after a firearm was discharged outside the Anchor Inn pub at West Granton Road, seriously injuring two men.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both men, aged 38 and 39, were taken to hospital, where the 38-year-old man, named locally as Marc Webley, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Most Popular
Police forensic officers search the area close to the scene near the Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley, aged 38, was killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year's Eve. Picture date: Wednesday January 3, 2024. PA Photo. Jane Barlow/PA WirePolice forensic officers search the area close to the scene near the Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley, aged 38, was killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year's Eve. Picture date: Wednesday January 3, 2024. PA Photo. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Police forensic officers search the area close to the scene near the Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley, aged 38, was killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year's Eve. Picture date: Wednesday January 3, 2024. PA Photo. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 8 January, 2024. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.