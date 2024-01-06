Man and woman due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.

Emergency services were called around 11.50pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023, after a firearm was discharged outside the Anchor Inn pub at West Granton Road, seriously injuring two men.

Both men, aged 38 and 39, were taken to hospital, where the 38-year-old man, named locally as Marc Webley, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police forensic officers search the area close to the scene near the Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley, aged 38, was killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year's Eve. Picture date: Wednesday January 3, 2024. PA Photo. Jane Barlow/PA Wire