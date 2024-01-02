Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh was rocked by the shooting of a 38-year-old man, named locally as gangster Marc Webley, outside a Granton pub just minutes before the bells on Hogmanay.

What happened?

At around 11.50pm on Sunday, December 31, police were called to reports of two men being seriously injured after a firearm was discharged in Granton Crescent outside the Anchor Inn pub. Mr Webley was pronounced dead a short time later. A second victim, a 39-year-old man, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police pictured on the scene on Monday, January 1, investigating the murder of Marc Webley, 38, in Granton on Hogmanay, Sunday, December 31, just minutes before midnight.

Background

Mr Webley was previously convicted of being involved in a gangland shooting. It has been reported he was out celebrating with friends when he was shot in Sunday night’s gang-related attack. In 2006, he was jailed for 11 years for attempted murder after being the gunman in a gangland-style attack. He was cleared of two attempted murders at the High Court in Edinburgh in October 2022.

Tributes

Mr Webley’s brother Don posted a picture of him on Facebook on New Year’s Day, with many people leaving messages of condolence. His ex-girlfriend, Edinburgh lottery winner Jane Park, also posted a tribute to the 38-year-old. Posting a picture of them together on her Instagram Stories on Monday, she revealed they had spoken on Sunday as she paid tribute to Webley.

A man was shot dead outside The Anchor Inn, West Granton Road on New Years Eve.

She said: “I can't believe I'm writing this. We spoke yesterday. If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be OK I would give anything to do it, Marc.

"The months we spent together, you taught me some valuable things in life and I'll never ever forget you. I am absolutely devastated. The best bed for you is up there My Handsome.”

Murder investigation

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the incident. Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved.

“Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and while officers have already gathered CCTV and spoken to various people who were in the area at the time, I’d urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward.

“In particular if anyone has private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the Granton Crescent/Road area around the time of the incident, please bring it to our attention.

“This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern in the local community and officers will be carrying out extra patrols of the area and I’d like to reassure the public that everything possible is being done to trace whoever is responsible.”

Road closure continues

