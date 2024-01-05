Marc Webley was shot outside The Anchor Inn on West Granton Road on December 31

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh police have arrested two people in connection with the death of Marc Webley, who was gunned down outside an Edinburgh pub on New Year’s Eve.

Marc Webley, 38, was shot outside The Anchor Inn on West Granton Road on December 31 with another 39-year-old also having sustained serious injuries during the incident. Emergency services were called to the area at around 11.50pm on New Year’s Eve after a firearm was discharged in West Granton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Webley and the 39-year-old man were taken to hospital, where Webley was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition'.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting on New Year's Eve. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police have now arrested a 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing. Earlier in the week on January 2, police recovered a vehicle in the Craigentinny area which they believe may have been involved in the incident.