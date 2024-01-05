Edinburgh crime: Police arrest man and woman in connection with Marc Webley fatal shooting
Edinburgh police have arrested two people in connection with the death of Marc Webley, who was gunned down outside an Edinburgh pub on New Year’s Eve.
Marc Webley, 38, was shot outside The Anchor Inn on West Granton Road on December 31 with another 39-year-old also having sustained serious injuries during the incident. Emergency services were called to the area at around 11.50pm on New Year’s Eve after a firearm was discharged in West Granton Road.
Both Webley and the 39-year-old man were taken to hospital, where Webley was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition'.
Police have now arrested a 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing. Earlier in the week on January 2, police recovered a vehicle in the Craigentinny area which they believe may have been involved in the incident.
Detective Superintendent Graham Grant, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their support and patience while enquiries are ongoing. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with further concerns should speak to officers, call 101, or in the case of an emergency, 999.”