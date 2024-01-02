A man was shot outside The Anchor Inn, West Granton Road on New Years Eve. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information regarding the murder of gangster Marc Webley during a firearms incident in the Granton area just before midnight on Sunday, December 31, 2023, with an online portal set-up for people to send information directly to the police.

Officers were called to The Anchor Inn pub at Granton Crescent at around 11.50pm after a firearm was discharged, seriously injuring two men. Emergency services attended and the two men were taken to hospital, where a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later. A 39-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From enquiries carried out so far, it is understood a red Hyundai Tucson pulled up beside the men in West Granton Road. The driver exited the vehicle and discharged the firearm before returning to the vehicle and making off travelling eastwards towards Leith. Detectives believe there was at least one other person within the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Road closures remain in place on West Granton Road and Granton Crescent while police enquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “An extensive police investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are doing everything we possibly can to identify and trace whoever is responsible.

“We would like to thank members of the public who have assisted our enquiries so far and would continue to ask anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular, we are appealing for any information or footage of the suspect vehicle and it’s movements before and after the incident happened. If you saw this vehicle in the surrounding area late on Sunday evening, we would like to hear from you.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the family and friends of both men involved.”

Superintendent Sam Ainslie said: “We completely understand local community concern following this shocking incident and would like to reassure members of the public that this is believed to have been an isolated targeted attack.

“Police Scotland takes incidents of this nature extremely seriously, this type of reckless criminality will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers continue to carry out extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance and we would urge anyone with concerns or information to contact us via 101 quoting reference 3819 of 31 December. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”