Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh gangster Marc Webley was shot dead outside a Granton pub just days before he was due to appear in court on motoring charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webley was due to appear in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, January 3, to face allegations of failing to co-operate with police officers regarding a breath test and a drug test after being stopped in a vehicle on February 9 last year. Court papers state the father-of-two was also alleged to have been driving the vehicle with no MOT test certificate after being stopped at West Granton Road in Edinburgh.

Floral tributes left close to the scene near the Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley, aged 38, was killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year's Eve. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Webley was also due in court to face a charge of breach of the peace after he allegedly conducted himself in a disorderly manner by shouting and swearing at Sainsbury’s supermarket, Craigleith Retail Park, Edinburgh, on February 21 last year. All proceedings have now been closed by prosecutors.

Webley was gunned down with a firearm after leaving his local pub just before midnight on Hogmanay. A second man, aged 39, was also shot during the shocking attack and is currently in a serious but stable condition in an Edinburgh hospital.

Police Scotland has launched a murder investigation and road closures remain in place in Granton while detectives carry out enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2006, Webley was jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Glasgow for attempted murder after he shot a man in the back during an ambush in the Granton area of Edinburgh. Webley was wearing a balaclava in the attack and sprayed the victim with five bullets but only one round hit him before speeding off on a motorbike. Co-accused James Tant was also jailed for his part in the attack.

Webley was cleared of two attempted murders at the High Court in Edinburgh in October 2022 after being accused of trying to ram a car off the road. He denied repeatedly slamming his car into another vehicle carrying two people while travelling at speeds up to 65mph.