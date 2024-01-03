Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh police have recovered a vehicle which may have been involved in a suspected gangland shooting on New Year’s Eve.

The car was discovered in Darvel Gait in Craigentinny at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, January 2. Officers say they are still working to determine if the recovered vehicle was involved in the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Marc Webley, 38, was shot and killed outside The Anchor Inn on West Granton Road on December 31 at around 11.50pm. A 39-year-old man was also shot and remains in hospital in a ‘serious but stable condition'.

Marc Welby, 38, was shot and killed outside the Anchor Inn on West Granton Road on December 31 at around 11.50pm. A 39-year-old man was also shot and injured on Hogmanay and remains in hospital in a “serious but stable condition”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.45pm on Tuesday, January 2, officers investigating a death in the Granton area of Edinburgh recovered a car in Darvel Gait, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing to establish if this was the vehicle involved."

Following the incident on December 31, officers launched a public appeal for information and said that a red Hyundai Tucson had become a vehicle of interest during their enquiries.

The Hyundai is understood to have pulled up beside the two men in West Granton Road with the driver of the car having then exited the vehicle before discharging a firearm. The car was then seen travelling eastwards towards Leith. Detectives believe there was at least one other person within the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a press conference on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “An extensive police investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are doing everything we possibly can to identify and trace whoever is responsible.

“We would like to thank members of the public who have assisted our enquiries so far and would continue to ask anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to please come forward.In particular, we are appealing for any information or footage of the suspect vehicle and it’s movements before and after the incident happened. If you saw this vehicle in the surrounding area late on Sunday evening, we would like to hear from you. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the family and friends of both men involved.”

Superintendent Sam Ainslie said: “We completely understand local community concern following this shocking incident and would like to reassure members of the public that this is believed to have been an isolated targeted attack. Police Scotland takes incidents of this nature extremely seriously, this type of reckless criminality will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Officers continue to carry out extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance and we would urge anyone with concerns or information to contact us via 101 quoting reference 3819 of 31 December. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111”.