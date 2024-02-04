Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was knocked over in a Livingston car park in what police are describing as a hit and run incident.

The pedestrian was walking in the car park on St Andrews Way at around 12.20pm on Saturday when he was struck by a red Mini that was reversing. Police say the driver then made off in the direction of Deans North Road. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to St Johns Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward following the hit and run in the Deans area of Livingston and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

A 47-year-old man was struck by a car on St Andrews Way in Livingston at around 12.20pm on Saturday, February 3.

Constable Andrew Fraser said: “There were a number of people in the area at the time of the crash and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly if you have dash-cam footage or private CCTV that could assist with our enquiries.”