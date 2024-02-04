West Lothian crime: 47-year-old man taken to hospital after being knocked over in a hit and run in Livingston
Road Policing officers are appealing for witnesses
A 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was knocked over in a Livingston car park in what police are describing as a hit and run incident.
The pedestrian was walking in the car park on St Andrews Way at around 12.20pm on Saturday when he was struck by a red Mini that was reversing. Police say the driver then made off in the direction of Deans North Road. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to St Johns Hospital in Livingston for treatment.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward following the hit and run in the Deans area of Livingston and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.
Constable Andrew Fraser said: “There were a number of people in the area at the time of the crash and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, particularly if you have dash-cam footage or private CCTV that could assist with our enquiries.”
Anyone who can assist enquiries should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1521 of Saturday 3 February 2024.