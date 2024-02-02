West Lothian crime: Police probe Livingston and Broxburn break-ins as thieves steal four figure cash sum
Police are appealing for information after two homes in West Lothian were broken into on Thursday.
Thieves broke into a house in Gavin Place, Livingston, between 4.05pm and 4.55pm on Thursday, 1 February, 2024, and stole a four-figure sum of cash.On the same date, between 5.30pm and 5:50pm a house in Learielaw View, Broxburn was broken into. Nothing was stolen.
Detective Christopher Watson of Livingston CID said: “From our enquiries so far, we are not ruling out the possibility that these two break-ins are linked.
“I would ask anyone in the area with private CCTV or dash-cams to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2518 or 2988 of 1 February, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”