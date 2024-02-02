Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after two homes in West Lothian were broken into on Thursday.

Thieves broke into a house in Gavin Place, Livingston, between 4.05pm and 4.55pm on Thursday, 1 February, 2024, and stole a four-figure sum of cash.On the same date, between 5.30pm and 5:50pm a house in Learielaw View, Broxburn was broken into. Nothing was stolen.

Detective Christopher Watson of Livingston CID said: “From our enquiries so far, we are not ruling out the possibility that these two break-ins are linked.

“I would ask anyone in the area with private CCTV or dash-cams to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.