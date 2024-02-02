Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services rushed to a busy high street in Midlothian after a man injured himself jumping from a flat.

Police and paramedics were in attendance following the incident, which took place on Dalkeith High Street on Friday morning.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not currently known. He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, 2 February, 2023, we called to High Street, Dalkeith following a report that a man had jumped from a flat.