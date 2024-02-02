News you can trust since 1873
Man rushed to Edinburgh hospital after injuring himself jumping from building onto busy street

The man was taken to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary following the incident on Friday morning
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:52 GMT
Emergency services rushed to a busy high street in Midlothian after a man injured himself jumping from a flat.

Police and paramedics were in attendance following the incident, which took place on Dalkeith High Street on Friday morning.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not currently known. He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary hospital.

Emergency services rushed to Dalkeith High Street on Friday after a man jumped from a flat.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, 2 February, 2023, we called to High Street, Dalkeith following a report that a man had jumped from a flat.

“He was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for treatment and there were no suspicious circumstances.”