A small village in Midlothian has been named as one of the creepiest in Europe, just in time for Halloween.

Roslin, which is located around six miles from Edinburgh and home to the 500-year-old Rosslyn Chapel, was ranked at No.5 on a list of the seven creepiest villages across Europe to visit.

There are rumours that the chapel’s original crypt, which has been sealed off for years, is home to the Holy Grail, and the mummified head of Jesus Christ. There also are stories of many spirits lurking in and around the chapel, including a knight riding on horseback and a mysterious lady in white.

Roslin, which is home to the 500-year-old Rosslyn Chapel, pictured, was ranked at No.5 on a list of the creepiest villages in Europe.

At No.1 on the list is the Romanian village of Bran. Located in the heart of Transylvania, it is famously home to Dracula’s Castle, also known as Bran Castle. Many believe the bone-chilling castle, with secret passages and medieval torture instruments still present, is home to evil.

Ranked second on the list is Triora, in Italy, which has a dark history of witch trials which involved hundreds of people and ended in death for many women. Over 300 women were accused and interrogated for being witches, and as many as 50 were tortured and killed. The trials saw them accused of crimes such as having relationships with the devil, making poisonous potions and transforming themselves into cats.

In third place is the Pluckley, in England, which has a reputation for being the most haunted village in Britain and is even credited with the title by the Guinness Book of Records. There are thought to be at least twelve ghostly inhabitants. This includes the ghost of a Gypsy woman who drowned in a stream, the hanging body of a schoolmaster and a lady who haunts the churchyard of St Nicholas’s.

John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental.com, who researched the spine-chilling spots guaranteed to cause a fright, said: “Those hoping to embrace the supernatural are in luck because there are plenty of creepy villages across Europe to visit.

“Countries in Europe have a long and gruesome history, including witch trials, gruesome public executions and plague pits.