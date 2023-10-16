News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Midlothian village said to be home to Jesus Christ's mummified head named amongst ‘creepiest' spots in Europe

At No.1 on the list is the Romanian village of Bran, in the heart of Transylvania...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A small village in Midlothian has been named as one of the creepiest in Europe, just in time for Halloween.

Roslin, which is located around six miles from Edinburgh and home to the 500-year-old Rosslyn Chapel, was ranked at No.5 on a list of the seven creepiest villages across Europe to visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are rumours that the chapel’s original crypt, which has been sealed off for years, is home to the Holy Grail, and the mummified head of Jesus Christ. There also are stories of many spirits lurking in and around the chapel, including a knight riding on horseback and a mysterious lady in white.

Most Popular
Roslin, which is home to the 500-year-old Rosslyn Chapel, pictured, was ranked at No.5 on a list of the creepiest villages in Europe.Roslin, which is home to the 500-year-old Rosslyn Chapel, pictured, was ranked at No.5 on a list of the creepiest villages in Europe.
Roslin, which is home to the 500-year-old Rosslyn Chapel, pictured, was ranked at No.5 on a list of the creepiest villages in Europe.

At No.1 on the list is the Romanian village of Bran. Located in the heart of Transylvania, it is famously home to Dracula’s Castle, also known as Bran Castle. Many believe the bone-chilling castle, with secret passages and medieval torture instruments still present, is home to evil.

Ranked second on the list is Triora, in Italy, which has a dark history of witch trials which involved hundreds of people and ended in death for many women. Over 300 women were accused and interrogated for being witches, and as many as 50 were tortured and killed. The trials saw them accused of crimes such as having relationships with the devil, making poisonous potions and transforming themselves into cats.

In third place is the Pluckley, in England, which has a reputation for being the most haunted village in Britain and is even credited with the title by the Guinness Book of Records. There are thought to be at least twelve ghostly inhabitants. This includes the ghost of a Gypsy woman who drowned in a stream, the hanging body of a schoolmaster and a lady who haunts the churchyard of St Nicholas’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental.com, who researched the spine-chilling spots guaranteed to cause a fright, said: “Those hoping to embrace the supernatural are in luck because there are plenty of creepy villages across Europe to visit.

“Countries in Europe have a long and gruesome history, including witch trials, gruesome public executions and plague pits.

“From Roslin in Scotland which is said to be home to the mummified head of Jesus Christ, to deadly witch trials in Triora, Italy- many villages have a troubling past.”

Related topics:EuropeMidlothianItalyScotland