West Lothian man jailed for string of ‘horrendous’ sex crimes and ‘sickening’ animal abuse

A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for a series of sex crimes and animal cruelty offences.

Kevin Vivers committed the offences in the West Lothian and Forth Valley areas between 1985 and 2000. He was found guilty of 27 charges at the High Court in Livingston on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and sentenced today, Friday February 2, 2024, at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven McMillan said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims and their families. It is from their reports that we were able to build a significant case against Vivers, which ultimately resulted in his sentencing today. I hope this brings them some comfort and helps them move forward.

Kevin Vivers, 58, has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for a series of sex crimes and animal cruelty offences. Photo: Police Scotland

“This was a difficult case due to the horrendous nature of Vivers’s crimes and the sickening animal abuse, which spanned 15 years.

“I want to make it clear to anyone who has experienced sexual abuse that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes. I would encourage any victims to come forward and report it to police.