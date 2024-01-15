Man sentenced to nine years in prison at High Court in Edinburgh for sexual offences against children in Fife
A 41-year-old man has been sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh to nine years in prison for sexual offences and violence against children in Fife.
Thomas Dow was found guilty on Wednesday, 1 November, of 13 charges relating to sexual and physical abuse and later sentenced on Friday, 12 January.
Detective Constable Lindsey Skene said: “Thomas Dow now faces the consequences of his despicable actions as he continues his prison term.
“His victims have been incredibly strong in coming forward and disclosing the abuse and violence they suffered. Our thoughts remain with them, and I hope this sentencing offers them some solace as they move forward with their lives.
“His sentencing should also reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, no matter when these crimes took place.”
Detective Constable Skene added: “We are determined to bring those responsible to justice and urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to contact police, knowing that you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies.”