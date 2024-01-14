News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Woman, 43, raped in Abbeyhill as Police lockdown scene

Officers scrambled to Abbey Street early on Sunday morning following the serious sexual assault.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 14th Jan 2024, 10:31 GMT
A 43-year-old woman was raped in the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to reports of a serious sexual assault on Abbey Street at around 4.30am on Sunday.

The street has been locked down as cops investigate the incident. According to local reports, the street has been taped off and a number of police cars and vans remain at the scene.

Serious sexual assault took place on Abbey Street

Police Scotland said their enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 43-year-old woman in Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday, 14 January, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

