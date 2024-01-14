Officers scrambled to Abbey Street early on Sunday morning following the serious sexual assault.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 43-year-old woman was raped in the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to reports of a serious sexual assault on Abbey Street at around 4.30am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The street has been locked down as cops investigate the incident. According to local reports, the street has been taped off and a number of police cars and vans remain at the scene.

Serious sexual assault took place on Abbey Street

Police Scotland said their enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 43-year-old woman in Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday, 14 January, 2024.