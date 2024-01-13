The 62-year-old committed sexual offences against two children and an adult.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who showed “utter disregard” for his victims has been jailed for eight years for sexual offences committed over nearly three decades.

Mark Thompson, 62, was sentenced at Glasgow High Court on Friday, 12 January, 2024 for a series of sexual crimes committed in Fife against two children and an adult between 1984 and 2010. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thompson had previously been found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 3 November, 2023.

Glasgow High Court Photo: National World

Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Thompson showed utter disregard for the impact his crimes would have on his victims. I want to commend them for reporting these offences to us. I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Thompson is now being held to account for his actions.