Fife crime: Eight years behind bars for man who showed ‘utter disregard’ for victims of sexual offences
A man who showed “utter disregard” for his victims has been jailed for eight years for sexual offences committed over nearly three decades.
Mark Thompson, 62, was sentenced at Glasgow High Court on Friday, 12 January, 2024 for a series of sexual crimes committed in Fife against two children and an adult between 1984 and 2010. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
Thompson had previously been found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 3 November, 2023.
Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Thompson showed utter disregard for the impact his crimes would have on his victims. I want to commend them for reporting these offences to us. I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Thompson is now being held to account for his actions.
“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling all cases of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to support any victims and ensure offenders are brought to justice.”