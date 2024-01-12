East Lothian crime: North Berwick man in court accused of murdering his wife
A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of his wife who was found dead at a home in East Lothian on New Year’s Day.
Mompati Dodo Isaacs, 37, appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Friday, January 12, where he faced a single allegation of murder. Isaacs, whose address was given as North Berwick, made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear back at the capital court within eight days.
The court appearance comes less than two weeks after the body of Keotshepile Naso Isaacs, known as Naso, was discovered at a house at Craigleith Avenue in North Berwick on January 1 this year.
Isaacs is believed to be the husband of the dead woman and the couple are thought to be originally from Otse in Botswana.
Following the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in North Berwick has now been charged. Keotshepile Naso Issacs, known as ‘Naso’, was found dead following a disturbance at a house in Craigleith Avenue in the town on Monday, January 1, 2024.”