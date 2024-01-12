Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have charged a man in connection with death of a North Berwick woman who was found dead in her home on New Year’s Day.

Keotshepile Naso Issacs, 33, was found dead following a disturbance at her home in Craigleith Avenue on Monday, January 1. The BBC reported that Ms Issacs, a mother, had lived at the East Lothian address for more than a year and was originally from Botswana.

