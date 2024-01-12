East Lothian crime: Man charged in connection with death of North Berwick woman Keotshepile ‘Naso’ Issacs
Police have charged a man in connection with death of a North Berwick woman who was found dead in her home on New Year’s Day.
Keotshepile Naso Issacs, 33, was found dead following a disturbance at her home in Craigleith Avenue on Monday, January 1. The BBC reported that Ms Issacs, a mother, had lived at the East Lothian address for more than a year and was originally from Botswana.
Police officers were called to her North Berwick home on New Year’s Day at around 8.20am following a report of concern for Ms Issacs, who was better known as Naso. A 37-year-old man was later arrested on January 2. The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, January 12.