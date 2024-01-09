News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Woman who died in North Berwick disturbance has been named as Keotshepile Naso Isaacs

The 33-year-old was better known as Naso
By Neil Johnstone
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:22 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:22 GMT
An East Lothian woman who was found dead at a property in North Berwick on New Year’s Day has been named as Keotshepile Naso Isaacs.

The woman, better known as Naso, was found by police on January 1 following a disturbance in Craigleith Avenue. Police were called around 8.20am to the North Berwick address following a report of concern for the 33-year-old woman.

Officers have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the death and enquiries are continuing.