Edinburgh emergency services rush to popular beauty spot as man gets ‘stuck in mud’

Boat owner is rescued by emergency services after getting into difficulty at beach
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Feb 2024, 17:29 GMT
A man has been rescued after he became stuck in mud at a popular beauty spot near Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to South Queensferry on Thursday afternoon after reports of a person in difficulty at the beach. Two Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances, water rescue crews and paramedics rushed to the scene.

The man, believed to be a boat owner, was eventually pulled from the mud and was left in the care of paramedics at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.55pm on Thursday, 1 February, to reports of a person in difficulty at South Queensferry Beach, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and water rescue resources to the scene.

“One casualty was rescued from the mud and was in the care of paramedics. Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”