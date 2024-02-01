Edinburgh emergency services rush to popular beauty spot as man gets ‘stuck in mud’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been rescued after he became stuck in mud at a popular beauty spot near Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to South Queensferry on Thursday afternoon after reports of a person in difficulty at the beach. Two Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances, water rescue crews and paramedics rushed to the scene.

The man, believed to be a boat owner, was eventually pulled from the mud and was left in the care of paramedics at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.55pm on Thursday, 1 February, to reports of a person in difficulty at South Queensferry Beach, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and water rescue resources to the scene.