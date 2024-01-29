Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after a flat in Edinburgh caught fire in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews, police and paramedics raced to Calder Gardens in Sighthill after the alarm was raised at around 12.45am. Police have now confirmed that a 56-year-old died in the blaze.

Officers and the fire service are investigating the fire jointly but there are not believed to have been suspicious circumstances involved.

The fire took place at Cobbinshaw House South

No one else was injured and neighbours within the high-rise block were not evacuated.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 00.50am on Monday, 29 January, we were called to a report of a fire at a flat in the Calder Gardens area of Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No one else was injured and the building was not evacuated.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. However, there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: "I can confirm that we were in attendance at a fire in a flat at Cobbinshaw House South. We got the call at 12.46am.