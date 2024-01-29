Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh has become Scotland’s first local authority to enforce against pavement parking today, Monday, January 29.

Parking attendants were enforcing the ban for the first time this morning, with supporters of the scheme delighted that enforcement has got underway against pavement parking in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The controversial measure will see motorists who mount their cars on pavements face fines. It comes after the Scottish Government handed local authorities the power to implement the law. All you need to know about the pavement parking ban

The new scheme was officially launched by the council this morning at Craiglockhart Terrace, where pavement parking was once an issue. Council officials and supporters of the pavement parking ban were there to see a parking attendant check the street for vehicles parked on the pavement.

David Hunter, convener of Living Streets Edinburgh, was delighted to see the scheme get underway.

He said: "Pavements are for people, they are not places where cars should be. They inconvenience everyone really and they can be quite a hazard for a lot of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been a long battle to get a parking ban on pavements. It's a very happy day. Obviously the proof of the pudding is in the enforcement.

"But I think a lot of motorists have kind of realised it's really not a sensible thing to do to park on the pavement, so hopefully people will voluntarily keep off the pavement and leave them for pedestrians."

Parking attendants will hand out penalties of £100 to offending drivers, with that figure reduced to £50 should it be paid within 14 days. If the fine is not paid within 28 days, the charge will rise to £150 and sheriff officers could become involved if non-payment continues thereafter.

Parking attendants were enforcing the ban for the first time today in Edinburgh.

Local parent Euan Reid added: "It's really difficult if you are a parent pushing a buggy or a pram to negotiate the pavement when there is cars parked. You have to go onto the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Which is obviously quite dangerous, especially when you've got a kid. So it's really good that they have brought this ban in today."

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: "Today marks the start of the enforcement of Edinburgh's pavement parking ban. Long overdue. And I'm actually quite excited about the prospect, because this is a huge step towards making a more equal city." Scotland's national walking charity has hailed Edinburgh’s pioneering decision to enforce a city-wide pavement parking ban.

Kevin Lafferty, CEO of Paths for All, said: “We support the new pavement parking ban which is to be enforced across Scotland. No longer will vehicles obstructing pavements and dropped kerbs be a barrier for people trying to safely navigate through their neighbourhoods.

“Speaking as CEO of Paths for All, I hear from countless community members across the country who feel restricted by pavement parking in their daily lives. Parents unable to push prams, wheelchair users forced into roads, and people with sight loss unable to access paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, this ban tangibly breaks down accessibility issues and clears the way, quite literally, for more Scots to walk and wheel safely every day.