Search for West Lothian cat owner after feline found in old sofa due to be discarded at council waste depot
An appeal has been launched to find the owner of a cat found inside a sofa at a council waste depot in West Lothian.
Workers at Whitehall Industrial Estate, Bathgate, were surprised to find the black and white feline when he fell out of an old couch, which was due to be discarded, on Monday at around 4.30pm.
Scottish SPCA officers said the lost pet is uninjured and have launched an appeal to find the animal’s owners.
Animal rescue officer, Aileen Maybury, said: “West Lothian council collected some bulky uplifts and discovered a cat inside a sofa. When they tipped the lorry the cat fell out of the sofa and ran into the corner of the station.
“He is uninjured after the ordeal and we are hoping the owner of the cat recognises him. The cat is not microchipped and the sofa was picked up around the Linlithgow area.
“The cat is now in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres. If anyone recognises this cat, or has any information about his circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”