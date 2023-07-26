Swan injured by teenagers firing catapult in Granton's Forth Quarter Park, says Scottish SPCA

An animal welfare charity is appealing for information after a swan was injured and a gull killed by a catapult at Edinburgh’s Granton waterfront area.

The Scottish SPCA said teenagers were seen firing a catapult at the swan, which was hit and knocked unconscious. It happened at a pond at Forth Quarter Park on Saturday July 22. Scottish SPCA inspector, Fiona Thorburn said: “We received a call from a member of the public on Saturday reporting an injured swan. The witness had seen a number of teenagers firing a catapult at the swan.

“The swan was struck in the head so hard they were knocked unconscious but they came round and started swimming away. However, the bird’s head was still bleeding and they were struggling to keep it up. When we attended we saw the swan but were unable to catch them to assess their injuries. Sadly, we also found a gull that had been killed by a ball bearing to the head and we are now concerned that the swan may have a similar wound.

The Scottish SPCA say the swan was knocked unconscious but came round and then swam away, still bleeding.