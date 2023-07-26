News you can trust since 1873
Swan injured by teenagers firing catapult in Granton's Forth Quarter Park, says Scottish SPCA

Animal welfare charity appeals for information after ‘deliberate attack on wildlife’
By Ian Swanson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST

An animal welfare charity is appealing for information after a swan was injured and a gull killed by a catapult at Edinburgh’s Granton waterfront area.

The Scottish SPCA said teenagers were seen firing a catapult at the swan, which was hit and knocked unconscious. It happened at a pond at Forth Quarter Park on Saturday July 22. Scottish SPCA inspector, Fiona Thorburn said: “We received a call from a member of the public on Saturday reporting an injured swan. The witness had seen a number of teenagers firing a catapult at the swan.

“The swan was struck in the head so hard they were knocked unconscious but they came round and started swimming away. However, the bird’s head was still bleeding and they were struggling to keep it up. When we attended we saw the swan but were unable to catch them to assess their injuries. Sadly, we also found a gull that had been killed by a ball bearing to the head and we are now concerned that the swan may have a similar wound.

The Scottish SPCA say the swan was knocked unconscious but came round and then swam away, still bleeding.The Scottish SPCA say the swan was knocked unconscious but came round and then swam away, still bleeding.
“This was a deliberate attack on wildlife, causing suffering, injury and death. We have reported this incident to the police but if anyone has any information that could help us piece together what happened to the swan and gull, we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

