Edinburgh news: Video captures swans nesting and cygnets' first journey into Water of Leith
A video has captured a family of cygnets first journey into the Water of Leith.
Born to a swan pair that has their nest at the Victoria Bridge, the cygnets started hatching on Monday, May 22. By Tuesday, eight had hatched and the final one was born on Wednesday morning.
Amazed onlookers filmed their first foray into the water of Leith on Wednesday. The adorable sight of the swans nesting and eight cygnets playing in the Water of Leith was captured by John ‘Geo’ Camp from Save Our Shore, Leith and shared on social media.
Only eight of the nine took a dip in front of their nest, near the bridge at the quayside past the Malmaison hotel – with one prefering to stay dry for now. The SOS group said the cygnet that could have been the one who was the last to hatch.