A video has captured a family of cygnets first journey into the Water of Leith.

Born to a swan pair that has their nest at the Victoria Bridge, the cygnets started hatching on Monday, May 22. By Tuesday, eight had hatched and the final one was born on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazed onlookers filmed their first foray into the water of Leith on Wednesday. The adorable sight of the swans nesting and eight cygnets playing in the Water of Leith was captured by John ‘Geo’ Camp from Save Our Shore, Leith and shared on social media.

The swan and its cygnets on Edinburgh's Water of Leith (Photos and video: Jon 'Geo' Camp of SOS Leith)