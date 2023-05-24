News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh news: Video captures swans nesting and cygnets' first journey into Water of Leith

A family of newborn cygnets taking their first swim with mum in the Water of Leith.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th May 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:22 BST

A video has captured a family of cygnets first journey into the Water of Leith.

Born to a swan pair that has their nest at the Victoria Bridge, the cygnets started hatching on Monday, May 22. By Tuesday, eight had hatched and the final one was born on Wednesday morning.

Amazed onlookers filmed their first foray into the water of Leith on Wednesday. The adorable sight of the swans nesting and eight cygnets playing in the Water of Leith was captured by John ‘Geo’ Camp from Save Our Shore, Leith and shared on social media.

The swan and its cygnets on Edinburgh's Water of Leith (Photos and video: Jon 'Geo' Camp of SOS Leith)The swan and its cygnets on Edinburgh's Water of Leith (Photos and video: Jon 'Geo' Camp of SOS Leith)
Only eight of the nine took a dip in front of their nest, near the bridge at the quayside past the Malmaison hotel – with one prefering to stay dry for now. The SOS group said the cygnet that could have been the one who was the last to hatch.

