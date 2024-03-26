Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for committing ‘horrific attack’ which killed Bo'ness man
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years behind bars for the murder of a man in Bo’ness in September 2022.
Daniel Gauld was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh for the murder of 62-year-old Douglas Struthers who he attacked at his home.
Douglas Struthers, who lived at Barony Court in Bo’ness, was subjected to a ‘horrific attack’ by Gauld after he entered his home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mr Struthers was taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died three days later.
The BBC reported that Gauld denied murdering Mr Struthers during his trial ‘but was unanimously found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh'. They added that the attack was ‘unprovoked’ and ‘Gauld was highly intoxicated at the time and the victim was a disabled man in his 60s'.
Detective Inspector Will Harley, senior investigating officer, said: “This was a particularly horrific attack by Gauld on a man who was a stranger to him. The family of Mr Struthers and a large number of people in the local community were affected by the extent of violence used by Gauld and our thoughts are with them all.
Detective Inspector Harley added: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance during our investigation. Gauld will now face the consequences of his actions and this conviction shows that we will use all the tools we have to investigate and bring to justice those committing such brutal crimes.”