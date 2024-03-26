Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years behind bars for the murder of a man in Bo’ness in September 2022.

Daniel Gauld was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh for the murder of 62-year-old Douglas Struthers who he attacked at his home.

Daniel Gauld, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for the murder of Douglas Struthers

Douglas Struthers, who lived at Barony Court in Bo’ness, was subjected to a ‘horrific attack’ by Gauld after he entered his home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mr Struthers was taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died three days later.

The BBC reported that Gauld denied murdering Mr Struthers during his trial ‘but was unanimously found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh'. They added that the attack was ‘unprovoked’ and ‘Gauld was highly intoxicated at the time and the victim was a disabled man in his 60s'.

Detective Inspector Will Harley, senior investigating officer, said: “This was a particularly horrific attack by Gauld on a man who was a stranger to him. The family of Mr Struthers and a large number of people in the local community were affected by the extent of violence used by Gauld and our thoughts are with them all.