An Edinburgh woman is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition after she was struck by a lorry on a busy Edinburgh road yesterday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the junction of South Groathill Avenue and Queensferry Road South on Wednesday, April 17 at around 7.10am. The incident involved a pedestrian and a red and white DAF truck.

A 58-year-old woman was rushed to hospital following the incident at South Groathill Avenue, Edinburgh

A 58-year-old woman, the pedestrian, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Her condition has been described as critical but stable. The road was closed for around two hours to allow for investigations to take place.

Road Policing officers are now appealing for information following the crash.

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: "Our enquiries into this collision are ongoing and we would like to ask anyone that was in the area at the time who has not already spoken to us to please get in touch.

"We would also be keen to see any dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area around the time of the crash. In particular, there was a blue BMW X2 which was stationary at the time and may have information which could assist.”