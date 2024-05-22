Edinburgh man charged in connection with death of woman during Fernieside Crescent 'disturbance'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a pensioner and the attempted murders of two other women during a major incident in Edinburgh.
Armed police swooped on the Capital’s Fernieside Crescent at around 8.25am on Tuesday following reports of a ‘disturbance’ at a property.
Paramedics also attended but Margaret Parker, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and has now been charged in connection with Ms Parker’s death. He has also been charged in relation to the attempted murders of two women, aged 55 and 42, during the incident.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 23 and a Police Scotland spokesman said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret Parker and everyone affected by this tragic incident. A continued police presence can be seen in the area as officers continue their enquiries into this isolated incident.”