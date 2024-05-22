Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a pensioner and the attempted murders of two other women during a major incident in Edinburgh.

Armed police swooped on the Capital’s Fernieside Crescent at around 8.25am on Tuesday following reports of a ‘disturbance’ at a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics also attended but Margaret Parker, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Margaret Parker was found dead at a property in Fernieside Crescent.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and has now been charged in connection with Ms Parker’s death. He has also been charged in relation to the attempted murders of two women, aged 55 and 42, during the incident.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 23 and a Police Scotland spokesman said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.