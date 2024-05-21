Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 78-year-old woman has died following a disturbance at an Edinburgh house which saw police and paramedics descend on the scene.

Emergency services were called to Fernieside Crescent at around 8.25am on Tuesday and the elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and forensics remain in Edinburgh's Fernieside Crescent where a 78-year-old woman was found dead within a property.

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the death and officers said enquiries are ongoing.

Forensics are currently at the property, which has been taped off by police.