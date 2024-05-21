Edinburgh crime: 78-year-old woman found dead inside property after police called to 'disturbance'
A 78-year-old woman has died following a disturbance at an Edinburgh house which saw police and paramedics descend on the scene.
Emergency services were called to Fernieside Crescent at around 8.25am on Tuesday and the elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the death and officers said enquiries are ongoing.
Forensics are currently at the property, which has been taped off by police.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries continue. This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”