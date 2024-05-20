Edinburgh crime: Man, 32, arrested after allegedly ‘threatening’ customers at busy Edinburgh pub

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 20th May 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 17:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police called to family-friendly Edinburgh pub on Saturday after reports of disturbance

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an alleged disturbance inside an Edinburgh pub.

Police were called to the Salisbury Arms, in the Newington area, on Saturday evening after receiving reports of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2024 we were called to a report of a man threatening people within premises in Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 32- year-old man was arrested and charged.

“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 20 May, 2024.”