Edinburgh crime: Man, 32, arrested after allegedly ‘threatening’ customers at busy Edinburgh pub
Police called to family-friendly Edinburgh pub on Saturday after reports of disturbance
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an alleged disturbance inside an Edinburgh pub.
Police were called to the Salisbury Arms, in the Newington area, on Saturday evening after receiving reports of the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2024 we were called to a report of a man threatening people within premises in Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and a 32- year-old man was arrested and charged.
“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 20 May, 2024.”