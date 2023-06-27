News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Newington assault sees 29-year-old man taken to hospital and police close off road

Officers could be seen taping off a section of South Clerk Street this morning
By Neil Johnstone
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Edinburgh’s Newington area in the early hours of this morning.

The 29-year-old victim was assaulted shortly after 2am on June 27 near Gray’s Court near Nicholson Street. His condition has been described as non-life threatening. He was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing with police officers having been spotted this morning taping off a section of South Clerk Street five blocks away from where the attack occurred.

Police could be seen taping off a section of South Clerk Street this morning after a man was assaulted at Gay's Court in the early hours of the morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man having been assaulted in the Gray’s Court area of Edinburgh around 2.15am on Tuesday, 27 June, 2023. A 29-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. They added: “Enquiries are ongoing.”