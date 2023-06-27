A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Edinburgh’s Newington area in the early hours of this morning.

The 29-year-old victim was assaulted shortly after 2am on June 27 near Gray’s Court near Nicholson Street. His condition has been described as non-life threatening. He was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing with police officers having been spotted this morning taping off a section of South Clerk Street five blocks away from where the attack occurred.

Police could be seen taping off a section of South Clerk Street this morning after a man was assaulted at Gay's Court in the early hours of the morning.