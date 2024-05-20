East Lothian crime: Greggs bakery on busy high street broken into as police launch investigation

A police investigation is underway after a Greggs bakery in East Lothian was broken into.

The incident took place at the popular food chain’s branch on Musselburgh High Street on Saturday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2024, officers received a report of a break-in and theft at a premises on High Street, Musselburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”