East Lothian crime: Greggs bakery on busy high street broken into as police launch investigation
A Greggs bakery in Musselburgh was broken into at the weekend
A police investigation is underway after a Greggs bakery in East Lothian was broken into.
The incident took place at the popular food chain’s branch on Musselburgh High Street on Saturday night.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2024, officers received a report of a break-in and theft at a premises on High Street, Musselburgh.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”