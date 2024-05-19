Motorcyclist rushed to Edinburgh hospital after crash as police hunt driver of small blue car

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th May 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 11:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police appeal for information following a crash on the A701

Police are hunting for a driver after a motorcyclist was rushed to an Edinburgh hospital after a crash on the A701.

The incident – involving a red Aprilia motorbike, a grey BMW and a small car – happened around 12.05pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2024 at the junction with A72 south of Blyth Bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 56-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a crash on the A701.Road policing officers are appealing for information following a crash on the A701.
Road policing officers are appealing for information following a crash on the A701.

Police Sergeant Dominic Doyle, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing with our enquiries into the crash and would like to trace the driver of the small car, which was blue in colour.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened at 8.10pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2023. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1783 of Saturday, 18 May, 2024.