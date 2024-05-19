Motorcyclist rushed to Edinburgh hospital after crash as police hunt driver of small blue car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police appeal for information following a crash on the A701

Police are hunting for a driver after a motorcyclist was rushed to an Edinburgh hospital after a crash on the A701.

The incident – involving a red Aprilia motorbike, a grey BMW and a small car – happened around 12.05pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2024 at the junction with A72 south of Blyth Bridge.

The 56-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police Sergeant Dominic Doyle, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing with our enquiries into the crash and would like to trace the driver of the small car, which was blue in colour.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened at 8.10pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2023. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”