Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 54-year-old man was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment

A man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a crash that left a motorcyclist injured in Midlothian.

A van and motorbike crashed at around 8am on Melville Dykes Road in Lasswade on Tuesday. Emergency services attended and the 54-year-old driver of the motorbike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on Melville Dykes Road, Lasswade. The crash in Midlothian took place around 8am on May 14

A 34-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, to please get in touch.”