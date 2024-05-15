Midlothian crime: Driver charged with traffic offences after motorcyclist injured on Melville Dykes Road

By Neil Johnstone
Published 15th May 2024, 09:59 BST
A 54-year-old man was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment

A man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences following a crash that left a motorcyclist injured in Midlothian

A van and motorbike crashed at around 8am on Melville Dykes Road in Lasswade on Tuesday. Emergency services attended and the 54-year-old driver of the motorbike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on Melville Dykes Road, Lasswade. The crash in Midlothian took place around 8am on May 14

A 34-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0617 of Tuesday, May 14.

