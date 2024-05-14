West Lothian crime: Man sentenced to life for murder of James Hynes in Livingston
A 33-year-old man has been given a life sentence for the murder of James Hynes in Livingston.
John Young was convicted of murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, April, 9. He was sentenced to life, with a minimum of 15 years in jail, today at the same court.
On Friday, July 21, 2023, James Hynes was found seriously injured outside an address in Jackson Place, Livingston. The 46-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died on Saturday, August 19.
Detective Inspector Keith Sinclair said: “I hope today’s sentencing will bring some comfort to James Hynes’ family and friends as they continue to come to terms with what happened to him. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time. Young will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.”
Detective Inspector Sinclair added: “Police Scotland is committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and we will continue to work closely with our partners to do so.”