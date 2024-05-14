Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cops warn bikers using an area of West Lothian declared a protected monument to stop

Police have cracked down on off-road motorcycles being used at ‘protected monument’ site in West Lothian.

Over the weekend, officers and police off-road motorcyclists descended on Greendykes Bing in Broxburn, an area where the landowners have not given their permission for the use of off-road vehicles to be used.

Greendykes Bing has been deemed as a Scheduled Monument by Historic Environment Scotland and is protected under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979. As such, police say the use of off-road motorbikes or other motorised vehicles on the site is an offence and persons traced or identified could be charge and have their respective vehicles seized.

Police in West Lothian carried out an operation to crack down on off-road motorcycles being used at Greendykes Bing in Broxburn.

Over the weekend, 18 people were spoken to, with 14 warnings issued, and one man arrested and charged with various road traffic offences, including drink driving when using an off-road motorcycle.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Over the weekend, local officers as well as police off-road motorcyclists, carried out an operation regarding off-road motorcycles using Greendykes Bing in Broxburn.

“Due to the history of Greendykes Bing, it has been deemed as a Scheduled Monument by Historic Environment Scotland and is therefore protected under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979. Further, landowners DO NOT give permission for off-road vehicles to be used on the site.

“Therefore, use of off-road motorbikes or other motorised vehicles on the site is an offence and persons traced or identified could be charged and have their respective vehicles seized.

“During the weekend, 18 people were spoken to by police and 14 warning letters were sent to register keepers of vehicles used to transport off-road bikes to the site.

“A man was also arrested and charged with various road traffic offences, including drink driving when using an off-road motorcycle on Greendykes bing. The motorcycle used in these offences was also seized under police powers.