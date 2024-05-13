There are also reports of a road traffic collision in the area

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays following reports of a broken-down vehicle in the Lasswade area.

Traffic Scotland said the the A720 is restricted eastbound between Lasswade junction and Gilmerton junction. Traffic Scotland said: “The A720 is restricted eastbound due to a breakdown. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.”

There are also reports of a crash in the area. At 9.25am Edinburgh Travel News said: “Road traffic collision reported City Bypass (eastbound) after Lasswade junction, traffic is slow from Dreghorn.”

The AA has reported: “Partially blocked and queuing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound from Lasswade Junction to A772 Gilmerton Road (Gilmerton Junction). Congestion to Dreghorn Junction. Travel time is 15 minutes.”

The AA also warned of ‘severe delays’ of 13 minutes which are increasing eastbound between Dreghorn Junction and Gilmerton Road. They advised the average speed in the area is 10mph.

Delays of 14 minutes have also been reported on the city bypass eastbound between Baberton junction and Gilmerton Road.