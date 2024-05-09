East Lothian missing person: Body of woman found in search for Helen Bunney
A body has been found in the search for a missing woman.
Helen Bunney, 63, was reported missing from North Berwick after she was last seen in the town’s Lochbridge Road area on Tuesday afternoon. Police launched an appeal to trace her and her family said they were increasingly concerned for her. She was said to be a keen walker who often visited the Seacliff and wider East Lothian areas.
Today police said the body of a woman had been found near North Berwick on Wednesday at around 7.20pm. Formal identification is still to take place but police said Ms Bunney’s family had been informed.
A statement from Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
