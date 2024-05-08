Family of East Lothian woman missing for days ‘increasingly concerned’ as police search continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A search has been launched for a woman reported missing from North Berwick.

Helen Bunney, 63, was last seen in the Lochbridge Road area of the town on Tuesday afternoon (May 7).

She said to be a keen walker and is known to visit the Seacliff and wider East Lothian areas.

Helen Bunney, 63, was last seen in the Lochbridge Road area of North Berwick on Tuesday afternoon (May 7). Photo: Police Scotland

Helen is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with long grey/brown hair and sometimes wears glasses. It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen but she usually dresses in a top and trousers.

Inspector Kenneth McKenzie, of Dalkeith Police Station, said: "Helen hasn't been in contact with her family for a couple of days, which is unusual, and they're becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“We know Helen is a keen walker and visits the Seacliff and wider East Lothian areas. Despite officers, family and friends carrying out checks of these areas, there has been no reported sightings of her.

"I'd ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Helen, or has any information on her whereabouts, to contact us as quickly as possible."