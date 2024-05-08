Edinburgh crime: Three arrested after £199,000 of heroin seized in drugs raid on Edinburgh flat

Cops swooped on a property in the Magdalene area of Edinburgh on Tuesday evening
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th May 2024, 16:31 BST
Three people have been arrested after heroin worth a six-figure sum was recovered within a flat in Edinburgh.

Police officers executed a search warrant at a property in Magdalene Way on Tuesday evening (May 7), where a quantity of the Class A drug worth an estimated street value of £199,000 was discovered.

Two women, aged 19 and 42, and a 20-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection and were released on an undertaking to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.