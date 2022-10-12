Officers first stopped the vehicle on Linburn Road in Dunfermline, Fife, on Thursday evening. Police found a quantity of heroin inside, and the occupants of the car – a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman – were arrested.

Only five days later, on Tuesday morning, police stopped the same car on Mackie Place in Dunfermline. Once again, a quantity of heroin was recovered by officers.

The same two individuals were charged and will appear at court at a later date.

Officers from Road Policing Scotland announced the charges on social media, writing: "#FifeRP are committed to targeting traveling criminals using our road network. This is the second time in 6 days we've caught the occupants of this car in possession of heroin.

“Reported for drugs supply offences thanks to the team work of Edinburgh and Fife CID.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers stopped a vehicle on Linburn Road, Dunfermline at around 8.25pm on Thursday, 6 October, 2022 and a quantity of heroin was recovered.

“A 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested and reported in connection with the incident.

“Around 11.55am on Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, officers stopped the same vehicle on Mackie Place, Dunfermline and a quantity of heroin recovered.