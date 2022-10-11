Emergency services were called to a disturbance and collision on Ardshiel Avenue in Clermiston, shortly after 12pm on Monday (October 10).

An ambulance rushed a 29-year-old man, who had suffered serious injuries, to hospital.

Police were seen taking statements from neighbours who witnessed the incident.

Later on Monday, officers arrested and charged two men in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services were called to a report of a road crash and subsequent disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh, around 12.15pm on Monday, 10 October, 2022.

“A 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

