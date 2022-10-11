News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh crime: Two men arrested and one man in hospital with serious injuries after disturbance and collision

One man is in hospital with serious injuries, following a major incident in Clermiston, Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 9:05am

Emergency services were called to a disturbance and collision on Ardshiel Avenue in Clermiston, shortly after 12pm on Monday (October 10).

An ambulance rushed a 29-year-old man, who had suffered serious injuries, to hospital.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh major incident exercise will see Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Re...

Most Popular

Police were seen taking statements from neighbours who witnessed the incident.

Later on Monday, officers arrested and charged two men in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services were called to a report of a road crash and subsequent disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh, around 12.15pm on Monday, 10 October, 2022.

“A 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Police have arrested two men in connection with a disturbance and collision which occurred on Ardshield Avenue in Clermiston, Edinburgh, on Monday afternoon.

“Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A 26-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 11 October, and a 31-year-old man at a later date.”