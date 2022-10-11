Edinburgh crime: Two men arrested and one man in hospital with serious injuries after disturbance and collision
One man is in hospital with serious injuries, following a major incident in Clermiston, Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to a disturbance and collision on Ardshiel Avenue in Clermiston, shortly after 12pm on Monday (October 10).
An ambulance rushed a 29-year-old man, who had suffered serious injuries, to hospital.
Police were seen taking statements from neighbours who witnessed the incident.
Later on Monday, officers arrested and charged two men in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services were called to a report of a road crash and subsequent disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh, around 12.15pm on Monday, 10 October, 2022.
“A 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
“Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A 26-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 11 October, and a 31-year-old man at a later date.”