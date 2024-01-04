News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with assault and sexual assault in Magdalene Drive

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man
By Neil Johnstone
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:35 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and sexual assault at an Edinburgh property.

Police Scotland were called to Magdalene Drive in the Capital on Wednesday, January 3 and officers and forensics teams were spotted in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and sexual assault in a property on Magdalene Drive, Edinburgh. It was reported on Wednesday, 3 January and enquiries are continuing.”