Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with assault and sexual assault in Magdalene Drive
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and sexual assault at an Edinburgh property.
Police Scotland were called to Magdalene Drive in the Capital on Wednesday, January 3 and officers and forensics teams were spotted in the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault and sexual assault in a property on Magdalene Drive, Edinburgh. It was reported on Wednesday, 3 January and enquiries are continuing.”