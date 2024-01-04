Edinburgh crime: Two men taken to hospital with head and facial injuries after ‘brutal attack’ in Rose Street
Two men were rushed to hospital with head and facial injuries following a ‘brutal attack’ in Edinburgh’s city centre in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
The men were assaulted by a group of men and women in Rose Street at its junction with Frederick Street at around 3.30am on Monday, January 1. Police are now appealing for information and said it is ‘imperative’ that they trace those responsible.
Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe from Edinburgh CID said: “This was a brutal attack and it is imperative that we trace the people responsible and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time. We know there was a pedestrian who would have witnessed this assault and may have information that can help us. I would also appeal to the people who stopped and provided first aid to the two injured men.”
Anyone with any information, or footage of the incident, should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1142 of Monday, 1 January 2024. Alternatively they can contact police anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.