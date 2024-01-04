The serious assault occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day

Two men were rushed to hospital with head and facial injuries following a ‘brutal attack’ in Edinburgh’s city centre in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The men were assaulted by a group of men and women in Rose Street at its junction with Frederick Street at around 3.30am on Monday, January 1. Police are now appealing for information and said it is ‘imperative’ that they trace those responsible.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe from Edinburgh CID said: “This was a brutal attack and it is imperative that we trace the people responsible and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time. We know there was a pedestrian who would have witnessed this assault and may have information that can help us. I would also appeal to the people who stopped and provided first aid to the two injured men.”

