A 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested

A man and woman have been arrested after Edinburgh police recovered a ‘quantity of drugs’ at a property in Moredun.

On Wednesday morning (May 15), officers executed a search warrant at the Moredun address and seized drugs including heroin and a number of tablets. It is understood the tablets are yet to be tested.

Following the raid, a 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further enquiries. A 24-year man was also arrested over a separate matter. The operation was supported by the police’s south-east community team.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.05am on Wednesday, May 15, officers executed a warrant at a property in the Moredun area of Edinburgh.

“A quantity of drugs including heroin and a number of tablets were recovered from the property. A 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.”