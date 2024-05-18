Edinburgh crime: Two arrested after police recover ‘quantity of drugs including heroin’ in Moredun raid
A man and woman have been arrested after Edinburgh police recovered a ‘quantity of drugs’ at a property in Moredun.
On Wednesday morning (May 15), officers executed a search warrant at the Moredun address and seized drugs including heroin and a number of tablets. It is understood the tablets are yet to be tested.
Following the raid, a 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further enquiries. A 24-year man was also arrested over a separate matter. The operation was supported by the police’s south-east community team.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.05am on Wednesday, May 15, officers executed a warrant at a property in the Moredun area of Edinburgh.
“A quantity of drugs including heroin and a number of tablets were recovered from the property. A 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.”
They added: “A 24-year-old man was also arrested over a separate matter. Enquiries are ongoing.”