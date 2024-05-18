Edinburgh crime: Two arrested after police recover ‘quantity of drugs including heroin’ in Moredun raid

By Neil Johnstone
Published 18th May 2024, 16:41 BST
A 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested

A man and woman have been arrested after Edinburgh police recovered a ‘quantity of drugs’ at a property in Moredun

On Wednesday morning (May 15), officers executed a search warrant at the Moredun address and seized drugs including heroin and a number of tablets. It is understood the tablets are yet to be tested. 

A 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested after police recovered drugs including heroin at a Moredun property on May 15

Following the raid, a 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further enquiries. A 24-year man was also arrested over a separate matter. The operation was supported by the police’s south-east community team.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.05am on Wednesday, May 15, officers executed a warrant at a property in the Moredun area of Edinburgh.

“A quantity of drugs including heroin and a number of tablets were recovered from the property. A 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.”

They added: “A 24-year-old man was also arrested over a separate matter. Enquiries are ongoing.”

