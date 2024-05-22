Following a soft opening last week, Brunswick Book Club offers a contemporary take on the classic public house with live music experiences and quiz nights.
Located at 113 Brunswick Street, the exciting neighbourhood café-bar from the Vittoria Group has seating for up to 65 people indoors and 70 outdoors.
Leandro Crolla, Vittoria Group Director and co-owner of Brunswick Book Club, said: “We proudly welcome Brunswick Book Club to Leith Walk that serves a 'new look' for an ever changing neighbourhood.
“Our new café- bar located next door to the newly refurbished Vittoria on the Walk restaurant which is moving to 3 Brunswick Road offers our crowd-pleasing plates inspired by quality comfort food. Our menu is affordable and has something for everyone that's hearty, unfussy and delicious with the drinks to match.”
