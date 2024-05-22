Edinburgh pubs: First look at exciting new bar from owners of Edinburgh's longest-serving Italian restaurant

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd May 2024, 17:13 BST
There's a new kid on the block for Edinburgh’s bustling food and drink scene – and this one is sure to be a big hit with locals.

Following a soft opening last week, Brunswick Book Club offers a contemporary take on the classic public house with live music experiences and quiz nights.

Located at 113 Brunswick Street, the exciting neighbourhood café-bar from the Vittoria Group has seating for up to 65 people indoors and 70 outdoors.

Leandro Crolla, Vittoria Group Director and co-owner of Brunswick Book Club, said: “We proudly welcome Brunswick Book Club to Leith Walk that serves a 'new look' for an ever changing neighbourhood.

“Our new café- bar located next door to the newly refurbished Vittoria on the Walk restaurant which is moving to 3 Brunswick Road offers our crowd-pleasing plates inspired by quality comfort food. Our menu is affordable and has something for everyone that's hearty, unfussy and delicious with the drinks to match.”

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look inside the stunning new venue.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look inside the Brunswick Book Club in Edinburgh.

1. Brunswick Book Club

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look inside the Brunswick Book Club in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Brunswick Book Club, located at 113 Brunswick Street in Edinburgh, offers a new and exciting perspective on the city's hospitality sector.

2. New and exciting

Brunswick Book Club, located at 113 Brunswick Street in Edinburgh, offers a new and exciting perspective on the city's hospitality sector. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Following a soft opening last week, Brunswick Book Club adds a fresh local to Leith's already bustling restaurant scene.

3. A fresh local

Following a soft opening last week, Brunswick Book Club adds a fresh local to Leith's already bustling restaurant scene. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The new café-bar on Leith Walk with a contemporary take on the classic public house with live music experiences and quiz nights.

4. Contemporary take

The new café-bar on Leith Walk with a contemporary take on the classic public house with live music experiences and quiz nights. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.