Edinburgh's longest-serving Italian restaurant in business since 1970 closes as plans for new venue are unveiled
Edinburgh’s longest-running Italian restaurant has announced its closure to undergo a major refurbishment – and plans have also been revealed for the opening of brand new venue.
Vittoria on the Walk, a much-loved Edinburgh institution for over 50 years, will be shut until April. And big changes are promised when it returns.
The owners of the family-run eaterie said diners can look forward to a top to bottom refurbishment – from striking new decor to new stylish furniture, fixtures and fittings, as well as the addition of new guest toilets.
In a post on Facebook, the Vittoria Group said: “There has been a lot of changes in and around Leith, especially with the tram line finally open. We are excited to announce we will be redesigning the venue.
“The biggest change is that Vittoria is moving to the Brunswick Place corner, opposite Tesco. Still Italian, same menu and the same family values in our food and service.”
Revealing more exciting news, they added: “And something truly unique. On the Brunswick Street corner, we are opening a new modern all-day café bar and kitchen with a completely new menu offering great comfort food and easy drinking, in a more relaxed and casual style from breakfast to dinnertime.
“The drinks offer will feature specialty coffee, and a large selection of beers, wines and cocktails. We aim to create a local where everyone is welcome and lends itself to any occasion – hopefully for the next six decades.
“What’s it going to be called you are asking? The Brunswick Book Club: ‘A local where you belong’. But we'll have more on that soon.”
Opened by Nonno Alberto Crolla in 1970, Vittoria On The Walk is now run by his grandsons, Alberto and Leandro. As well as the Leith venue, Vittoria on the Bridge, situated on George IV Bridge, has been serving up delicious Italian cuisine since it opened its doors in 2007.