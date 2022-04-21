Pictures show shocking moment car crashes through Tesco Express window

Police rushed to the store on Aberdour Road, in Dunfermline, after the alarm was raised around 7pm.

An image from Fife Jammers shows a grey Skoda car, which can be seen inside the Tesco Express after crashing through the window.

In another picture, police officers can be seen talking to stunned shoppers at the scene of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are not believed to be any reported injuries as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called around 7pm on Thursday April 21, to a report of one car crash on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline.

"The road was not blocked and recovery arranged."

The car drove through the window of the Tesco Express (Image: Fife Jammer Locations)